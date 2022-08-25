Two Keystone residents awarded for outstanding community service

KEYSTONE, W.Va. (WVVA) - Nate Smith and Vondelere Scott were given the John P. Stephenson Community Service Award today by the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute of Berea College. Scott and Smith are two of five people that traveled to the leadership institute in 1990 with the hopes of creating an after school program for kids in Keystone.

“We were interested in getting something for the kids. Around here it’s hard to find some kind of activity for them. I got a letter [while] my son was going to college down there [Berea] , and I got a letter from Bill Turner, and he told me they were having this sort of program, and he wanted me to get some people down to the workshop.” Scott said.

When the group returned from the workshop they began Black Mountain, a community service project that was able to give a safe place for kids after school. Since 1990, the organization has had several iterations. Today it exists as W.A.T.T, or We Are The Teachers. The program still helps children with after school activities and gives them a place where kids can be kids.

On the impact of his contribution Smith said, “If i could save one kid, maybe that kid could move on to save somebody else. And remember one thing that we taught them. "

Aside from the certificates, Smith and Scott received original oil paintings. The subject of the paintings were nature scenes iconic to West Virginia, with visual metaphors of their service. The two are the surviving members of the original five that attended the Brushy Fork Leadership Institute of Berea College in 1990. Typically the institute only awards one person annually, this year they made an exception.

