Spotty showers and storms are possible through the end of the week

Most will stay dry with a mix of sun and clouds
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today and we can’t rule out an isolated shower or thunderstorm later on this afternoon and evening. Temperatures will climb up into the upper 70s and low-mid 80s.

A few pop-up showers and storms cannot be ruled out this afternoon/evening. Otherwise, we'll see a mix of sun and clouds.

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible this evening, otherwise we will stay dry with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the 60s for most tonight.

A few showers and storms are possible this evening, otherwise we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the 60s.

Some spotty showers and storms will continue to pop-up through Saturday; however, a washout is not expected. Most should stay rain-free throughout the next several days. Any thunderstorms that do develop could produce some heavy rainfall.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible on Saturday, and most should stay dry on Sunday.
Although a few showers and storms are possible in the coming days, most should stay dry.

Temperatures will continue to top off in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s for the next several days. A frontal system will move through for the middle of next week and will eventually bring a cool down. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s is expected today.
We’ll see plenty of sunshine today