Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announces employment opportunities

Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office
Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking to expand.

To get a glimpse of the life of local law enforcement, WVVA spent the morning on patrol with Deputy Jackson Shrewsbury. He says choosing the life of a first responder is a decision that should not be taken lightly.

“Just make sure that you’re ready mentally. As in, this is something that you truly want to do. You know, this isn’t a summer job. It’s not just a short time gig, you know?”

He says, despite the pressures of his job, he lives and works each day ready to serve the people of Raleigh County. And he hopes that future Sheriff’s Office employees will do the same.

“Every day, you wake up, put on the uniform and log on duty and it’s just- you never know what you are going to come across. You never know what situation you are going to be put in. It’s a very rewarding job. You see the effect you have on the community on a day-to-day basis.”

However, a strain has been placed on the agency. Since the time of his employment, Shrewsbury says they have struggled to find quality canidates.

“When I got hired, I think I tested with 60 something people,” he shared. “I think the last testing cycle we eneded up with nine. It’s getting harder and harder to find good, quality people that truly want to give up a part of their life to serve something greater.”

The Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications, which can be picked up at the agency on Eisenhower Drive, at the Raleigh County Court House or the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office. Candidates must be 18 to 45 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass both a written exam and a background check.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent
Bluefield Police: Man planted ‘hoax bombs,’ demanded to see federal agent
West was placed under arrest for DUI and taken to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike...
Truck driver arrested for DUI following crash on West Virginia Turnpike
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden announces student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
Douglas Street sign
Officials change street to one-way for Mercer School

Latest News

Nate Smith and Vondelere Scott were awarded the John P. Stephenson community service award today.
Two Keystone residents awarded for outstanding community service
City of Beckley
Beckley City employees to receive hourly pay increase
Mitchell Stadium
Clear bag policy in place for Beaver-Graham game
A fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House will be held Saturday in Beckley in honor of one...
Motorcycle benefit ride set for Saturday to help Ronald McDonald House