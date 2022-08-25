Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announces employment opportunities

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office is looking to expand.

To get a glimpse of the life of local law enforcement, WVVA spent the morning on patrol with Deputy Jackson Shrewsbury. He says choosing the life of a first responder is a decision that should not be taken lightly.

“Just make sure that you’re ready mentally. As in, this is something that you truly want to do. You know, this isn’t a summer job. It’s not just a short time gig, you know?”

He says, despite the pressures of his job, he lives and works each day ready to serve the people of Raleigh County. And he hopes that future Sheriff’s Office employees will do the same.

“Every day, you wake up, put on the uniform and log on duty and it’s just- you never know what you are going to come across. You never know what situation you are going to be put in. It’s a very rewarding job. You see the effect you have on the community on a day-to-day basis.”

However, a strain has been placed on the agency. Since the time of his employment, Shrewsbury says they have struggled to find quality canidates.

“When I got hired, I think I tested with 60 something people,” he shared. “I think the last testing cycle we eneded up with nine. It’s getting harder and harder to find good, quality people that truly want to give up a part of their life to serve something greater.”

The Sheriff’s Office is now accepting applications, which can be picked up at the agency on Eisenhower Drive, at the Raleigh County Court House or the Raleigh County Clerk’s Office. Candidates must be 18 to 45 years old, have a high school diploma or GED, and pass both a written exam and a background check.

