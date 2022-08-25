Motorcycle benefit ride set for Saturday to help Ronald McDonald House

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - A fundraiser to benefit Ronald McDonald House will be held Saturday in Beckley in honor of one of WVVA’s own.

Keith Vonscio died in a motorcycle accident on April 23, 2019. He was a beloved member of the WVVA Sales team and a beloved member of the Beckley community.

To honor his legacy, his friend and owner of Calacino’s, Jeff Weeks, will be hosting the first annual Keith Vonscio Motorcycle Memorial Ride this Saturday starting at the restaurant.

“Keith was always smiling. Everybody liked Keith. He was a really good guy and my life has not been the same since we lost him.”

Registration starts at noon and the ride starts at 1 p.m. It will start at the restaurant and go through Lewisburg and Rainelle before circling back to the restaurant, where free pizza will be provided to participants.

The cost is $20 for a single rider and $25 for a couple. All proceeds will go to benefit the Ronald McDonald House.

