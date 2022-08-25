Clear bag policy in place for Beaver-Graham game

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Mitchell Stadium has been quiet in recent weeks. On Friday night the stadium will be one of the rowdiest places you’ll ever see. With that being said police and school officials want to make sure the environment is not only competitive but also safe.

“Don’t come intoxicated. Don’t try and sneak alcohol into the game. This is a high school football game. This is not a college game where that’s allowed, this is not a professional game where that’s allowed. This is our children and what type of example do you set for your children if you’re showing up intoxicated,” said Bluefield, West Virginia’s Chief of Police, Dennis Dillow.

Since Graham is the home team this year, the game falls under Tazewell County School’s rules.

This year they’re implementing a new clear bag policy. Meaning if you bring in any bag that is not see through it will have to be searched before being allowed into the stadium. The policy also applies to baby strollers as well.

“This policy is not just to protect the participants in the event but also the spectators. We want everyone to come enjoy our athletic events, our other school events and we want them to know we’re doing everything in our power to make it a safe event,” said Tazewell County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Chris Stacy.

Another change coming to the game is the way parking will work. The lots will be closed off until 4:30 p.m. then Bluefield police will be directing drivers where to park.

“I would ask if you’re dropping children off to the game and not staying if you would drop them off at the auditorium and let them walk in from that side it’ll make things a whole lot easier for not necessarily for us but for you to get in and get out,” said Dillow.

Dillow also says people should lock their vehicle to help ensure valuables aren’t easily stolen, though he adds this hasn’t been a problem in years past.

