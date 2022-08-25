Beckley City employees to receive hourly pay increase

City of Beckley
City of Beckley(WVVA)
By Gailyn Markham
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - More than 250 city workers in Beckley will be getting a slight bump in pay starting next month.

On Tuesday, the Common Council approved an increase of a dollar an hour. This will apply to all current and incoming employees.

Billie Trump, City of Beckley Recorder and Treasurer, says the goal of the increase is to attract workers to the area.

“Everybody is competing. I mean, especially in some of the more skilled things. You know, you have an obligation to the public to try to attract the best talent that you can so that all the dollars that they pay on their taxes and spent in the best way, and I think this helps us do that.”

This increase will cost the city roughly half-a-million dollars a year. Employees will see these changes on the next pay period, starting September 4.

