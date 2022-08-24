We’ll see plenty of sunshine today

High pressure is in control today and will keep us warm and dry. Mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s are expected today.

A mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s is expected today. (WVVA WEATHER)

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight, and we could see some areas of patchy fog developing late. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s overnight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Most will stay dry tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds; however, a few spotty showers and storms are possible Thursday afternoon and evening. Temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low-mid 80s once again.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible, otherwise we'll see a mix of sun and clouds. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few scattered showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. We won’t see widespread rain and a washout is not expected but we could see some hit-or-miss pop-up showers and storms. Highs will top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Spotty showers and storms are possible on Friday and Saturday. (WVVA WEATHER)

As of now, we look to dry up on Sunday, but we will grow unsettled again next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.