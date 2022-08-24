Traffic Alert: Road closure in Mabscott due to broken power pole
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:52 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MABSCOTT, W.Va. (WVVA) - There is a road closure in Mabscott according to the Emergency Management Services in Raleigh County, WV.
If you are a commuter who takes the intersection of Old Mill Road at Wickham Road crews are advising you to take an alternate route.
Crews report that a power pole is broken.
There’s no time frame as to when the road.
When Emergency Services Management provides an update we will relay it to you both on-air and online.
