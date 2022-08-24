Pop-up showers/storms more become more likely into late week

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

High pressure will be in control for a little while longer, keeping fair weather around into tonight. Low temps should fall into the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll see passing clouds and areas of fog overnight. A stray shower could pop up before sundown, but most will stay rain-free as the surface air in place right now is still on the dry side.

The humidity will gradually start to rise through Thursday, and though we still look relatively dry, we could see a pop-up shower/storm somewhere before the day is over. Otherwise, we’ll just see a bit more cloud cover at times on Thursday, and highs should be seasonable, in the upper 70s-mid 80s. We’ll see partly cloudy skies Thursday night, with low temps in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN THURSDAY (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday should bring muggier weather, a mix of sun and clouds, and highs again just on either side of the 80-degree mark. As a frontal system moves in from the northwest, we’ll grow a bit more unsettled. Afternoon pop-up showers and storms will be a bit more likely Friday afternoon/evening. While widespread severe weather nor flooding is expected, a few heavier downpours and an isolated stronger storm or two will can’t be ruled out.

HIGH TEMP FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

The front will continue moving through on Saturday, bringing a few more hit-or-miss showers/storms on occasion to start the weekend...but again, it won’t be a wash-out. Temps should stay around average over the next several days, but we could have a bit of a cool-down by the start of September next week...

