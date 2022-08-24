Officials change street to one-way for Mercer School

PRINCETON, W.Va. (WVVA) - Douglas Street beside Mercer School has given school staff, parents and local residents a headache over the years due to drivers going the wrong way down the street during school hours. The street had previously been one-way during school time but now it will be one way permanently.

“We found that it’s better for the children’s safety and cars not going around cars in different directions and that every child can be dropped off on Douglas Street instead of Mercer. Just because for one like I said children’s safety and it’s better for traffic,” said Lieutenant Jeremy Halsey with Princeton Police.

“So we want to make sure we get them out of the cars on the sidewalk side and on Douglas Street, to make sure we get them in the school safely,” said former principal of the school Kelli Stanley.

Halsey says this is just one change that can help keep kids safe during this coming school year.

“Looking both ways when you cross the street. A lot of children still walk to school. So it’s very important to have that talk with your children. Just don’t assume they know,” said Halsey.

Halsey says parents and children should take suspicious activity seriously.

“I would sit down and talk to your child and tell them if you see anything that they feel is suspicious whether it be at the bus stop or at the school tell your bus driver and your school teacher immediately. Always contact law enforcement if your child is seeing something,” said Halsey.

Halsey reminds drivers to watch speed limits and that they’re there for a reason. Halsey adds there will be a grace period for drivers who go the wrong way down Douglas Street but after that they will begin writing tickets to offending drivers

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.