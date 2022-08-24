Inaugural golf tournament held in support of Bluefield-Graham Athletics

The fundraiser was held to raise money for Bluefield and Graham athletics.
The fundraiser was held to raise money for Bluefield and Graham athletics.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -

The inaugural Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament was held at the Fincastle Country Club today, pitting teams of four against each other.

Acting as a fundraiser, teams signed up to represent either Graham or Bluefield High in an 18 hole course.

The total score counted across all teams determined the winner.

The 18-hole course will culminate in the presentation of a check for both the schools.

The team that ends up on top will bring a trophy home to the school to be displayed for the year.

