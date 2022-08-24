Inaugural golf tournament held in support of Bluefield-Graham Athletics
Aug. 24, 2022
The inaugural Captain’s Choice Golf Tournament was held at the Fincastle Country Club today, pitting teams of four against each other.
Acting as a fundraiser, teams signed up to represent either Graham or Bluefield High in an 18 hole course.
The total score counted across all teams determined the winner.
The 18-hole course will culminate in the presentation of a check for both the schools.
The team that ends up on top will bring a trophy home to the school to be displayed for the year.
