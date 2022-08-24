Greenbrier County man left homeless after recent floods

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The flood waters may have receded from Ted Shafran’s land, but now an invisible threat is taking his home.

“It’s been nine days...Nobody has reached out yet. I know it’s not going to happen overnight. I know it’s a long process, but I have nowhere to go.”

On August 15, Shafran’s home in Smoot, where he lived with his daughter, Rosie, and five-year-old granddaughter, Maddy, was ravaged by flood waters. Now, he says black mold has taken root, and the foundation is crumbling, rendering it unlivable.

“This house is my home,” he said. “This house is Maddy’s home. This house is Rosie’s home, and all I need and want and wish is something. I need a home. I need a place to go be safe.”

For a time, Shafran lived in his garage, unwilling to leave the land he shared with his late wife. But even that has proven impossible. The garage was also affected by the flooding and is now too damp to stay in.

“This was my home and her home. Now I don’t have either, and it hurts. It hurts bad,” Shafran explained, a tear in his eye.

He says he has reached out to several local and state leaders, including Governor Jim Justice, but has received no aid. Those in his community and church, First Baptist Church of Quinwood, have stepped up to find a solution. They are working to place a mobile home or trailer on Shafran’s land.

Shafran, however, says he needs powerful people to get the ball rolling as his home will soon have to be demolished.

“I can’t express it enough. Lord give me the power to say what I gotta say. Help. It’s a small world, but I need help. I need a place to live. I need a home.”

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.