Graham-Beaver game gets exclusive coin minted.

This coin will be raffled off during the game.(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Another coin has been minted to commemorate this year’s Graham-Beaver game.

It was made by Duane Aldwell -- a local nickel artist.

His creation will be used for the coin toss at the start of Friday’s game.

This year, the school is also raffling off the coin, so you too can own a piece of Bluefield history.

Tickets are one dollar each, and the drawing will be during the third quarter.

All proceeds go toward the athletic programs.

