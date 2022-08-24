Fayette County homeowners still struggling a week after flood

SMITHERS, W.Va. (WVVA) - Fayette County homeowners who lost everything in last week’s flood are still struggling to find help.

Wednesday was the first day the National Guard was expected to arrive to start picking up debri. Residents are still waiting to see if the county meets the nearly two million dollars in damages criteria to qualify for FEMA assistance.

Caitlin Short is waiting on assistance with a baby due any day now.The memory of the flood is still playing on loop in her head. When they couldn’t wait for the rescue boats, her fiance and her brother put the children in bins and swam them to safety.

“By seven in the morning, the water was over my belly button. We thought we were going to drown if we stayed there longer.”

Short said they swam through nine feet of water riveted by electrical shocks to get their children to safety. Now, their battle is with the wreckage the flood left behind. Their recently renovated Cannelton Hollow home is a total loss.

“All our family heirlooms, furniture, everything we’ve owned in our entire lives is just ruined and gone.”

Short praised the Children’s Home Society for their help collecting baby items.

“Honestly, without them and the kids, thank God we made it out alive. We’d be a lot more of a mess than we are now. We’re just lucky that us and the kids made it out safe. That’s what I keep focusing on.”

Anyone interested in helping the family may do so at Fundraiser by Jermiah Ramsey : Complete flood loss, family of five (gofundme.com)

