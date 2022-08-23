Wytheville, Tazewell and more among those in the spotlight for various tourism efforts in Virginia

Congratulations to Tazewell, Virginia’s own A.J. Robinson and the ‘Visit Tazewell County’ team!!
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Wytheville, Va. (WVVA) - The Southwest Virginia Tourism Awards were held in Wytheville where our own communities were recognized.

Among the topics of discussion were ways to reach travelers from all over the globe and bring them to our corner of the world.

Andrew Webb with our sister station WDBJ7 has details on what was discussed--click here.

During the event president and CEO of Virginia Tourism, Rita McClenny congratulated one of our own--A.J. Robinson is the Director of Communications and Tourism for ‘Visit Tazewell County.’

The organization won “Best Video Series for a Destination” for its campaign, ‘There’s No Better Place To Stay.’

Watch the full report above.

“Congratulations A.J and your team. We are so grateful for all you do for our community.

A.J. You’re an inspiration. We’re all proud to know you and I’m sure Erik, Sophia and Dalton feel the same. Keep up the great work.” --Joshua

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

