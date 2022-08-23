We stay relatively rain-free through midweek

Showers and storms will be on hiatus with high pressure in control
NICE WEATHER INTO MIDWEEK
NICE WEATHER INTO MIDWEEK
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HIGH PRESSURE
HIGH PRESSURE

High pressure will be in control of our weather pattern through tomorrow, bringing quiet weather to our area. Tonight will be mainly clear, cool, and calm with low temps in the 50s and 60s. The humidity has been dropping since the beginning of the work week as well, so we shouldn’t be too muggy into Wednesday.

TONIGHT
TONIGHT

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and clouds. Most will stay rain free- but a pop-up shower over the mountains is not completely out of the question. We’ll otherwise be pleasant and seasonable with high temps in the upper 70s and low 80s. Wednesday night will be mainly clear and still seasonal with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

WEDNESDAY
WEDNESDAY

Rain chances stay pretty low into Thursday with only a few spotty pop-up showers/storms expected at best. Temps still be just on either side of the 80-degree mark Thursday afternoon.

CHANCE OF RAIN
CHANCE OF RAIN

Slightly better coverage of rain will develop by the end of the work week and into the weekend as a frontal system approaches the area, but it looks far from a wash-out! We’ll likely see some hit or miss showers/storms on Friday-Saturday.

10 DAY HIGH
10 DAY HIGH

Stay tuned!



