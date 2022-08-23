Bluefield Shrine Club holds inaugural Summerfest Carnival in downtown Bluefield, WV

Ed King says the carnival is geared toward younger children; the proceeds benefit the Shriners organization and its efforts with Shriners Children’s Hospital
By Joshua Bolden
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - For more than 50 years the Bluefield, WV Shrine Club has hosted a horse show as part of its fundraising efforts, but this year they are shaking things up by hosting the inaugural Shriner’s Summerfest Carnival. Proceeds will go toward work at Shriners Children’s hospitals.

The Mission of Shriners International is to:

  • Be the premier fraternal organization for men of good character.
  • Provide attractive, quality programs and services for its members, their families and their friends in a spirit of fun, fellowship and social camaraderie.
  • Foster self-improvement through leadership, education, the perpetuation of moral values and community involvement.
  • Serve mankind through the resources of its philanthropy, Shriners Children’s.

Ed King with the Bluefield, WV division stopped by WVVA News @ Noon and told our Joshua Bolden about the fun set up for the children.

Carnival Information:

617 Raleigh Street in Bluefield, WV

August 23-27th

Tuesday-Thursday 4-10 PM ($5 off on these days)

Friday 4-12 AM

Saturday 11-12 AM

For more information visit: mybluefield.org/playbluefieldwv

