New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. promotes new director Business Retention and Expansion

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. has promoted a new person tasked with bringing in big businesses to the area while helping other local business expand.

Jenna Grayson previously served as the organization’s Mgr. of Strategic Partnerships. Now, in her new role, she will be advancing to the position of Dir. of Business Retention and Expansion.

While the organization’s HIVE helps lift up smaller businesses, Grayson will be tasked specifically with the recruitment and expansion of larger sized companies.

“My job is to help companies utilize the resources that are already here. A lot of times, companies are unaware of the programs and resources that already exist. My role will really be to connect them with those resources and ensure they are utilized,” she said Tuesday in an interview with WVVA News.

As Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Jenna will work with existing businesses to provide resources for workforce, capital access, physical expansion, health and safety support, importing and exporting, and supply chain needs.

