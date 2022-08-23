New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. promotes new director Business Retention and Expansion


The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. has promoted a new person tasked with bringing in big...
The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. has promoted a new person tasked with bringing in big businesses to the area while helping other local business expand.(wvva)
By Annie Moore
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The New River Gorge Reg. Dev. Auth. has promoted a new person tasked with bringing in big businesses to the area while helping other local business expand.

Jenna Grayson previously served as the organization’s Mgr. of Strategic Partnerships. Now, in her new role, she will be advancing to the position of Dir. of Business Retention and Expansion.

While the organization’s HIVE helps lift up smaller businesses, Grayson will be tasked specifically with the recruitment and expansion of larger sized companies.

“My job is to help companies utilize the resources that are already here. A lot of times, companies are unaware of the programs and resources that already exist. My role will really be to connect them with those resources and ensure they are utilized,” she said Tuesday in an interview with WVVA News.

As Director of Business Retention and Expansion, Jenna will work with existing businesses to provide resources for workforce, capital access, physical expansion, health and safety support, importing and exporting, and supply chain needs.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent
Bluefield Police: Man planted ‘hoax bombs,’ demanded to see federal agent
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Graham/Beaver game
City and school officials lay out preparations for Beaver-Graham game
Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother...
Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Wytheville, Tazewell and more among those in the spotlight for its tourism efforts in Virginia
Wytheville, Tazewell and more among those in the spotlight for various tourism efforts in Virginia
Interview @ Noon: Shriners' Carnival
Bluefield Shrine Club holds inaugural Summerfest Carnival in downtown Bluefield, WV
Birthdays: 8.23.22
Birthdays: 8.23.22
Fayette County School safety
Fayette County continues to prioritize school safety