LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad’s amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2. (Source: @m0lmk / SCI + TECH /TMX)
By Debra Worley and TMX Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ENGLAND (Gray News/TMX) – An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the International Space Station.

Isabella Payne used her father’s amateur radio to contact the ISS on Aug. 2.

Her call was answered by NASA astronaut Kjell Lindgren, commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-4, which launched on April 27 for a planned six-month mission.

“My name’s Isabella, I’m 8 years old,” she said over the radio.

“Isabella, it’s so great to chat with you, thank you for getting on the radio and saying hello,” Lindgren replied.

Lindgren tweeted that he’s talked to amateur radio operators all over the world, but “this may be my favorite contact so far.”

“Thank you so much @astro_kjell, you have changed her world,” Isabella’s father, Matthew, tweeted.

Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, uses small frequency bands and is limited to non-commercial purposes.

According to the International Amateur Radio Union, there are more than 3 million licensed operators worldwide.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said James Fowler, 50, demanded to see a federal agent
Bluefield Police: Man planted ‘hoax bombs,’ demanded to see federal agent
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Graham/Beaver game
City and school officials lay out preparations for Beaver-Graham game
Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother...
Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Gaming machines are being targeted by thieves in Philadelphia.
CAUGHT ON CAM: Man tries to break open game machine with ax
Loyola University's Sister Jean turns 103
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined-up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer