‘Leah’s Lemonade’ serves up support for kids with cancer

Daniels, W.Va. (WVVA) - As kids return to school this week, there are plenty who have spent the Summer taking it easy or playing on that Nintendo Switch. But one little girl in Daniels spent her time hard at work on a business.

‘Leah’s Lemonade’ isn’t your typical lemonade stand. It has a twist. 11-year-old Leah Price is raising money for kids with cancer at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

“It’s fun making money and squeezing the lemonade,” she told WVVA News on Tuesday.

She has a special recipe for the classic summertime refresher, but it is her heart that really sets her brew apart.

“It’s hard for them. You’re family is worried and you think about being sick all of your life.”

St. Jude treats the toughest childhood cancers and pediatric diseases, helping families with medical expenses while working toward a cure.

Price’s mother, Natasha Price, could not be more proud of her little girl who helped create everything from the recipe to the signage.

“I’m just overwhelmed with happiness and joy. She’s a great little girl and has a big heart.

Price said her daughter could not have done it without her community’s support and business.

Price has raised more than $500, but there is still one day left for the Lemonade Stand on Wednesday. Is is located at 1726 Ritter Drive in Daniels, W.Va.

