In Focus: putting the spotlight on Beaver-Graham week

There are numerous events planned for Beaver-Graham week
By Melinda Zosh
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On the Sun. Aug. 21 edition of In Focus, WVVA discussed events happening during ‘Beaver-Graham week.’ The football game between the Graham G-Men and Bluefield Beavers is happening on Fri. Aug. 26 at 7:30 at Mitchell Stadium.

There are plenty of events leading up to the game including a carnival, an event at the historic Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield, WV, which will highlight local sports legends and more. That event starts at 7 pm on Wed. Aug. 24, and it will feature highlights from past games and those who attend will also hear from eight former athletes.

There will be also be an inaugural golf tournament on Wed. Aug. 24 as well. That event is happening at Fincastle Country Club at 10 a.m. The lemonade festival is also scheduled for Sat. Aug. 27 in Bluefield, WV

For more information and a full list of events, go here.

In Focus is a community affairs show that airs every Sunday at 9 am on WVVA. If you have an idea for an In Focus segment, you can email evening anchor/content manager Melinda Zosh at mzosh@wvva.com.

