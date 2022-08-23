Family of 7 traveling across country suffer carbon monoxide poisoning, authorities say

A family of seven was hospitalized after suffering carbon monoxide poisoning. (SOURCE: KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro, Jeffrey Bullard and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS/Gray News) – A Texas family of seven traveling across the country is recovering after they suffered from carbon monoxide poisoning.

On Aug. 21, the family’s vehicle, carrying five children, two adults and a large dog, was on the road for seven hours when the occupants noticed they were starting to feel sick in Missouri, KFVS reported.

The family stopped at a gas station when the five children became unresponsive, according to the New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies were called to the scene to detect carbon monoxide using devices. Officials said the devices showed levels of the odorless and colorless gas, and the family was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

A spokesperson for the Missouri Medical Center in Sikeston said the family was released from the hospital and expected to survive.

The New Madrid County Sheriff’s Department was holding the family’s dog until they were out of the hospital.

The sheriff’s department urged drivers and travelers to ensure their vehicles were regularly maintained and repaired to avoid situations involving carbon monoxide poisoning.

Copyright 2022 KFVS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

