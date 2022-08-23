A beautiful day is expected today
Sunshine will return to the region
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
We are dealing with some areas of patchy fog this morning, but once the sun comes up the fog should lift, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s.
Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Another dry day is expected tomorrow with mainly sunny skies. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s.
A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible for the end of the week as a frontal system moves closer to our area. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
