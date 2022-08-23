A beautiful day is expected today

We are dealing with some areas of patchy fog this morning, but once the sun comes up the fog should lift, and we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s.

We'll see a mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Mainly clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Mainly clear skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s is expected tonight. (WVVA WEATHER)

Another dry day is expected tomorrow with mainly sunny skies. High temperatures will rise into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Mainly sunny skies are expected tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s and low-mid 80s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few spotty showers and thunderstorms are possible for the end of the week as a frontal system moves closer to our area. Temperatures will continue to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.