Police respond to potential bomb threat in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Police have responded to a potential bomb threat in Downtown Bluefield, West Virginia.
According to City Manager, Cecil Marson the threat is at the Federal Building. Crews received word of this threat at 9:30 a.m. Monday.
Bland Street and Federal Streets are currently blocked. All Bluefield, West Virginia police and fire departments are on scene.
A bomb-detection squad from Charleston is en-route to Bluefield. As we learn more we will bring it to you.
