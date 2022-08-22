Pfizer seeks OK of updated COVID vaccine booster for fall

A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in...
A health worker administers a dose of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine during a vaccination clinic in Reading, Pa., Sept. 14, 2021. Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday, Aug. 22, 2022, to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron mutants — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Pfizer asked U.S. regulators Monday to authorize its combination COVID-19 vaccine that adds protection against the newest omicron relatives — a key step toward opening a fall booster campaign.

The Food and Drug Administration ordered vaccine makers to tweak their shots to target BA.4 and BA.5 that are better than ever at dodging immunity from earlier vaccination or infection.

If the FDA quickly clears the combo shots made by Pfizer and its partner BioNTech, boosters could be offered within weeks. The U.S. has a contract to buy 105 million of the updated Pfizer doses as soon as health authorities greenlight them, and the company said doses are ready to ship.

Moderna is expected to file a similar application soon, and the U.S. has a contract to buy 66 million doses of its updated vaccine.

“It’s going to be really important that people this fall and winter get the new shots. It’s designed for the virus that’s out there,” White House COVID-19 coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said last week.

For now at least. BA.5 currently is causing nearly all COVID-19 infections in the U.S., and much of the world. There’s no way to know if it still will be a threat this winter -- or if another mutant will have replaced it.

The news comes after Britain a week ago became the first in the world to authorize a different update to Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines -- shots that add protection against the original omicron that struck last winter.

The U.S. opted not to use that earlier tweak to the vaccine -- setting up a fall where different countries will be using different versions of booster shots to rev up protection against another possible winter surge.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police respond to potential bomb threat in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
Graham/Beaver game
City and school officials lay out preparations for Graham-Beaver game
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother...
Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

Credit card debt
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
Vehicles in Dallas are stuck on flooded roadways on Monday morning.
Deluge drenches Dallas, flooding roadways
Fed rate hikes could drive up your credit card bill
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
In this Oct. 26, 2009 photo, the Ford logo is seen on the automaker's headquarters in Dearborn,...
Ford cutting 3,000 white-collar jobs in bid to lower costs