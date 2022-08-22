Heavy rain drenches Dallas, flooding roadways

Motorists in Dallas are greeted with flooding on Monday morning after deluges there. (Source: CASSONDRA ANNA MAE STEWART/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A summer’s worth of rain fell in Dallas in less than 24 hours.

The National Weather Service says the city has gotten more than seven inches of rain since Sunday afternoon.

Heavy rain across the Dallas-Fort Worth area is causing streets to flood and submerging vehicles, as officials warn motorists to stay off the roads.

Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in Dallas, Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.(AP Photo/LM Otero)

The deluge brought flash flooding, and some people had to be rescued overnight.

Emergency officials say they are responding to dozens of locations with high water on the roads, the Associated Press reported.

The water was also entering people’s homes. A woman took to social media to chronicle the water in the apartment she had just moved into.

“OK, Hi internet, I’m freaking out. My apartment is literally flooding. I just woke up. I don’t know should I call 911? What do I do?” Brittany Taylor said.

Brittany Taylor just moved into her apartment two days ago. She awoke Monday to find it flooded. (Source: BRITTANY TAYLOR/CNN)

Daniel Huckaby, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, says the area is “pretty much ground zero for the heaviest rain overnight.”

Huckaby notes that with so much concrete in urban areas, “there’s just only so much that the drain systems can handle.”

The area averages between seven and eight inches of rain during the summer months of June, July and August, combined.

It comes amid a “flash drought” that has developed over what had been an extremely dry first half of 2022 for the state.

The drought monitor summary said the big storm is essentially erasing the rainfall deficits in Dallas, although large deficits remain for other areas of the state.

Flooding is seen in Fort Worth on Monday. The area received heavy rain on Sunday. (Source: KTVT/CNN)

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

Police Generic
Police respond to potential bomb threat in downtown Bluefield, W.Va.
Graham/Beaver game
City and school officials lay out preparations for Graham-Beaver game
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Edwin Favela, a 21-year-old father, is fighting for his life after a motorycle crash his mother...
Man, 21, severely injured in crash caused by street racers, mother says
Lilly, 13, is fighting to survive after Florida Highway Patrol reported she was hit by a car...
Teen hit-and-run victim ‘will not be the same’ after brain injury, mother says

Latest News

The search team found a female body inside a car matching the description of 16-year-old Kiely...
Body found in reservoir is missing teen Kiely Rodni, authorities believe
Rocket was one of the first animals at the Sedgwick County Zoo in Kansas when it opened in the...
500 lb. escapee tortoise returns to zoo after 13 years
FILE - South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem speaks in Orlando, Fla., Feb. 25, 2022.
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
Flooding is seen in Fort Worth on Monday. The area received heavy rain on Sunday.
RAW: Flooding in Fort Worth
Reports of sustained shelling around Zaporizhzhya, Europe's largest nuclear power plant,...
Ukraine: 9,000 of its troops killed since Russia began war