A few showers and storms are possible today, but drier conditions are on the way

A few showers and thunderstorms are possible today, mainly during the morning hours. Otherwise, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures in the 70s this afternoon.

We will hold onto the chance for a few showers this evening, but most should dry up with partly cloudy skies overnight. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s tonight.

Partly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow, however, a stray shower cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be warmer with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

High pressure will keep us dry on Wednesday with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will once again top off in the upper 70s and low 80s.

We’ll start to grow unsettled towards the end of the week as another cold front approaches the region. Highs will continue to rise into the upper 70s and low 80s. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

