Fair weather expected into Tuesday

High pressure takes over for the next few days
TUESDAY FORECAST
TUESDAY FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
FRONTAL MAP
FRONTAL MAP

As a frontal system continues to make its way out of our area, rain chances will gradually lower into tonight. Before sundown, we could see a stray shower or two, but most will stay dry. Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy and low temps will fall into the upper 50s-low 60s for most.

EVENING PLANNER
EVENING PLANNER

As a cooler, dry NW wind develops tomorrow, our Tuesday is shaping up to be sunny and seasonable. High temps should be in the mid 70s to low 80s Tuesday afternoon, and we should stay rain free with plenty of sunshine. The humidity shouldn’t be very high either as high pressure takes control.

TOMORROW
TOMORROW

Tuesday night looks mainly clear and seasonal with lows in the 50s and 60s.

WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY
WEDNESDAY LOOKS DRY

Wednesday will bring mainly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. We look quiet into Wednesday night as well with lows in the 50s and 60s.

RAIN CHANCES - LOOKING AHEAD
RAIN CHANCES - LOOKING AHEAD

The chance for a stray shower/storm will return on Thursday, and especially at the end of the work week and into the weekend as our next frontal system approaches. Stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

