Scattered thunderstorms continue tonight. Things will be drier after lunchtime tomorrow.

We will continue to see showers and thunderstorms throughout the evening hours. We are under a marginal risk for severe weather today.

Our area is under a marginal risk today (WVVA WEATHER)

Overnight temperatures will drop into the low 60s again. We could see some patchy fog developing overnight and of course some isolated storms.

We could see a few pop-up showers and storms after midnight (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow we will see showers and thunderstorms through the morning hours. After lunchtime the chance for rain significantly drops off leaving us with partly cloudy skies, though we could still see a pop-up shower or two. Highs will be around the mid 70s.

Things will be a little drier by tomorrow afternoon (WVVA WEATHER)

Taking a look ahead we will see things warm up into the upper 70s low 80s by the end of the week. We will be dry for the most part through the middle of the week with only a slight chance of rain. Rain chances will be low, leading to spotty showers and thunderstorms by the end of the week.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.