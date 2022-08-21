City and school officials lay out preparations for Beaver-Graham game

By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - If you’ve gotten to drive through either of the Bluefields, you’ve probably seen the signs. The Beaver-Graham football game is less than a week away, and there’s plenty of excitement building up.

”The football team is practicing, they’re working hard to get ready for that game,” said Graham Principal, Joanne Young.

“We’ve been working for five weeks, we’ve been putting our field show together, getting sideline songs together,” said Bluefield Band Director, Nick Hinkle

This year the preparations may be the biggest yet, as both Bluefields bring the celebration from Mitchell Stadium to the streets.

After two years of of cancellations and rain checks due to COVID, many leaders involved are excited to see a classic Mitchell Stadium packed with community members from both of the Bluefields.

“Anything that celebrates the kids, that can highlight them and talk about their greatness, I’m excited to be a part of it,” said Cecil Marson, the City Manager for Bluefield, West Virginia.

Friendly competition aside, this is nearly a century long rivalry that’s not to be underestimated

“It’s the real deal,” said Young. “This football game is probably one of the biggest events in the entire area. It’s probably bigger than Christmas to be totally honest,” said Marson.

