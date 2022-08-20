Thunderstorms move in tonight after midnight and into tomorrow

The rest of this afternoon we will see isolated showers and maybe a rumble of thunder here and there. The main event for the rain will be rolling through tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Tonight, we could see some showers and thunderstorms, the temperature will be around average again sitting in the low 60s.

Some will stay dry tonight, but things will be a little wet for others (WVVA WEATHER)

Tomorrow morning will be the biggest chance for some rain. Things could already be wet as you step out the door with temperatures sitting in the mid 60s. Throughout the day we hold onto a chance for rain. Things will definitely be more wet tomorrow than it has been today. We could possibly see some stronger storms tomorrow, and maybe some flooding issues.

Tomorrow we will see more thunderstorms though the day. (WVVA WEATHER)

Looking ahead, things will be drying up a little bit after Monday. We will still see a small chance of rain on our dry days, but we may luck out and things will remain dry.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.