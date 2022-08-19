We’ll stay unsettled this weekend

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and a better chance of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce some heavier downpours this afternoon. Highs today will again be in the 70s for most.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day today. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers and storms are possible this evening, but we should dry up tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s again tonight.

A few more showers and storms are possible this evening, but most will stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay unsettled through the weekend as low pressure continues to move in. A few hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but a better chance of rain comes on Sunday. We’ll be a bit more humid on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most.

The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms is on Sunday and Monday. (WVVA WEATHER)

Wider-spread rain looks likely to begin the work week next week and temperatures look to stay slightly below average for a while. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

