We’ll stay unsettled this weekend

Off and on showers and storms are possible at times
Scattered showers and storms are possible at times this weekend.
Scattered showers and storms are possible at times this weekend.(WVVA WEATHER)
By Collin Rogers
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 6:42 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and a better chance of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce some heavier downpours this afternoon. Highs today will again be in the 70s for most.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day today.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible throughout the day today.(WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers and storms are possible this evening, but we should dry up tonight with partly cloudy skies. Low temperatures will fall into the 50s and 60s again tonight.

A few more showers and storms are possible this evening, but most will stay dry overnight with...
A few more showers and storms are possible this evening, but most will stay dry overnight with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.(WVVA WEATHER)

We’ll stay unsettled through the weekend as low pressure continues to move in. A few hit-or-miss showers and storms are possible on Saturday, but a better chance of rain comes on Sunday. We’ll be a bit more humid on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s and low 80s for most.

The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms is on Sunday and Monday.
The best chance to see showers and thunderstorms is on Sunday and Monday.(WVVA WEATHER)

Wider-spread rain looks likely to begin the work week next week and temperatures look to stay slightly below average for a while. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train
Train crashes into car in McDowell County
Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Dodge is ending production of its iconic gas-powered muscle cars: Challenger and Charger.
Dodge ending production of Charger, Challenger in 2023
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway

Latest News

WEEKEND OUTLOOK
Sct’d showers & thunderstorms are on tap for this weekend
Full Forecast (8/18)
Full Forecast (8/18)
A few showers are possible today, otherwise we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures...
A few showers are possible today; higher rain chances return this weekend
Full video forecast (8-18-2022)
Full video forecast (8-18-2022)