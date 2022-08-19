Trying food at the State Fair of West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - On Tuesday, WVVA’s anchor and content manager Melinda Zosh and Maj. Harold Heatley with the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office tried several different foods at the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea.

They tried: Gillette’s Pizza, specifically the pickle pizza, buffalo chicken pizza and taco pizza. They also tried Gillette’s strawberry lemonade. Heatley and Zosh then tried GH Funnel cakes, specifically the new cinnamon toast crunch one.

They also tried Miller’s pickle lemonade, which is new this year. Finally, they tried Ben-Ellen donuts, which Heatley said were an “11 out of 10.” Zosh liked everything she tried, and so did Heatley!

For a full list of fair food options, go here: State Fair food options

