Tazewell County wraps up first week of school

Desks at Tazewell High School
Desks at Tazewell High School(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County was the first to head back to class in our area on Thursday. From students to staff everyone seemed ready to start the new year.

“There’s lots of excitement here in the building. You know I think everybody is looking forward to getting back to normal and having a great school year,” said Graham Middle’s Principal, Lee Salyers.

Teachers say they look forward to meeting fresh new faces not only in the classroom but also in faculty meetings.

“I do pride myself on building strong relationships with them. You know it’s not about forming the best relationships with the popular kids, the student athletes, those types of things. It’s about reaching everybody,” said English teacher and Athletic Director for Tazewell High School, Whitney Saunders.

“Teachers have to get to know their students to even help them succeed in the classroom. Having that relationship is just some of the basics in helping them succeed,” said Mark Large a history teacher at Tazewell High.

And school can be more than just a place to learn about the three R’s.

“I really just want those students to learn basic information about being a person in america and just being a human being,” said Large.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train
Train crashes into car in McDowell County
Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Harper's Home logo.
Harper’s Home to be county’s first foster home

Latest News

The shirt is available inside the arts and crafts barn or at merchandise booth.
Art and fashion: a look at the official 2022 state fair shirt
WVVA's Melinda Zosh and Maj. Harold Heatley with Tazewell County Sheriff's Office tried new...
Trying food at the State Fair of West Virginia
Greenbrier East High School chosen for next round of Friends With Paws Program
Greenbrier East High School chosen to receive Friends with Paws therapy dog
Football is coming back to WVVA!
Concord football is coming to WVVA!