Tazewell County wraps up first week of school

TAZEWELL COUNTY, Va. (WVVA) - Tazewell County was the first to head back to class in our area on Thursday. From students to staff everyone seemed ready to start the new year.

“There’s lots of excitement here in the building. You know I think everybody is looking forward to getting back to normal and having a great school year,” said Graham Middle’s Principal, Lee Salyers.

Teachers say they look forward to meeting fresh new faces not only in the classroom but also in faculty meetings.

“I do pride myself on building strong relationships with them. You know it’s not about forming the best relationships with the popular kids, the student athletes, those types of things. It’s about reaching everybody,” said English teacher and Athletic Director for Tazewell High School, Whitney Saunders.

“Teachers have to get to know their students to even help them succeed in the classroom. Having that relationship is just some of the basics in helping them succeed,” said Mark Large a history teacher at Tazewell High.

And school can be more than just a place to learn about the three R’s.

“I really just want those students to learn basic information about being a person in america and just being a human being,” said Large.

