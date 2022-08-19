Rain chances rise through the weekend

Scattered showers and storms become more likely into Saturday and Sunday
GOLFING FORECAST
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVENING PLANNER
Low pressure aloft, along with a frontal boundary pushing in from the south will act together to bring us more unsettled weather through the weekend. A few spotty shower/storms will be possible through this evening, along with a bit more cloud cover, especially before sundown. Not everyone will be guaranteed to see rain, but a few heavy downpours could briefly be pop-up in spots. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy overnight with areas of fog and low temps in the 50s and 60s.

SATURDAY FORECAST
Saturday will bring partly sunny skies, and the chance for scattered showers and rumbles of thunder, especially during the afternoon and evening. While not a wash-out, coverage of rain will be slightly enhanced across our area compared to the last couple of days. We’ll otherwise be a bit muggy with highs in the mid 70s to low 80s. Saturday night, we’ll see a few more isolated showers/storms with lingering clouds and lows in the 60s.

SUNDAY RAIN
Wider-spread showers and thunderstorms then look likely Sunday and Monday into early next week. Highs will stay in the mid 70s to low 80s for most, and we’ll see more numerous pockets of heavier rain at times. While the flooding risk and severe risk right now are nil, that could change depending on any repetitive rainfall over the next few days, so stay weather aware!

CHANCE OF RAIN
Next week, we’ll start to dry out a bit more again by Tuesday, and temps look to hover just below normal for this time of year for a while...STAY TUNED!

DEW POINT FORECAST
