Public steps up to adopt all 20 dogs set to be euthanized at Georgia shelter

All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.
All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.(WGCL)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – All 20 dogs that were set to be euthanized at a Georgia animal shelter have been adopted, thanks to news coverage and social media sharing.

The Clayton County Animal Shelter said it had more dogs than it could handle and would have to increase its euthanasia rate if relief didn’t come soon.

Although the shelter is often full, the number of dogs filling the cages reached an “unsustainable” level this summer, animal control said.

Twenty dogs were set for euthanasia if they were not adopted or fostered by 1 p.m. Thursday. Many of them have special needs and had been in the shelter for “a large amount of time,” animal control said.

After WGCL reported on the shelter’s desperate plea for adopters, the public stepped up and emptied the cages. All 20 of the dogs found forever homes or foster homes just in time.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train
Train crashes into car in McDowell County
Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Harper's Home logo.
Harper’s Home to be county’s first foster home

Latest News

Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert
FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina speaks on April 15, 2019. He is is currently...
Judge won’t let Graham delay testimony in election probe
Walmart, the nation’s largest employer, is expanding its abortion coverage for employees,...
Walmart expands abortion coverage for employees
Desks at Tazewell High School
Tazewell County wraps up first week of school
The shirt is available inside the arts and crafts barn or at merchandise booth.
Art and fashion: a look at the official 2022 state fair shirt