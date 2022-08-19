Fitbit murder case: Husband sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering wife

Richard Dabate, who was found guilty back in May of murdering his wife, was sentenced to 65 years in prison. (Source: WFSB)
By Audrey Russo, Rob Polansky and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 9:30 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERNON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) - After nearly seven years of litigation, a Connecticut man has learned his fate.

On Thursday, Richard Dabate was sentenced to 65 years in prison for murdering his wife, Connie Dabate, back in 2015.

WFSB reports Richard Dabate was found guilty earlier this year in the killing that occurred a few days before Christmas.

Prosecutors argued that Richard Dabate’s story of a deadly home invasion didn’t add up when data from Connie Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracking device showed the mother of two walking around after the time Richard Dabate claimed she was killed.

Experts said that data helped the jury reach its quick verdict in the trial.

Connie Dabate’s family said justice was served, but the case forced them to relive painful memories.

Richard Dabate was not only convicted of murder but also of tampering with evidence and lying to police.

Copyright 2022 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Police gather around Charlie's remains in Raven, VA
Alleged animal abuser now faces felony animal abuse charge

Latest News

Police in Southern California shared a video of looters they say ransacked a convenience store...
Police: Group ransacks store after street takeover
Taco Bell says it is testing a new proprietary plant-based protein.
Taco Bell testing new vegan meat alternative
This photo provided by the East Pennsboro Township Police Dept. shows Jeremy Lee Pauley. Jeremy...
Police: Pennsylvania man tried to buy stolen human remains
FILE - This June 23, 2011, booking photo provided by the U.S. Marshals Service shows James...
3 charged with killing Boston gangster Whitey Bulger in 2018