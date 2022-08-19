Concord football is coming to WVVA!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Concord football is coming back to WVVA for its 7th year!

Yesterday Dr Kendra Boggess signed a contract with WVVA to broadcast football once again.

This year is very special as it is also Concord University’s 150th anniversary.

Broadcasting football games is important to the concord community as it reaches so many people who can’t attend the games.

Students from all over the country attend Concord, and it’s hard for parents who live on the west coast to attend games.

Alumni also live all over the world in places like China and Vietnam, so this is a perfect way to bring everyone together.

