Art and fashion: a look at the official 2022 state fair shirt

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - Besides the food, the rides and a showcase on agriculture, there’s also another side of the State Fair of West Virginia in Fairlea, and that’s the arts. In fact, art can also be worn as a form of fashion. The fair offers plenty of clothing options, including the official 2022 State Fair shirt.

The shirt, and other souvenirs, are available inside the arts and crafts barn at the fair. Once you step inside the barn, you’re surrounded by Appalachian apparel.

“One of our shirts has been flying off the shelves. It’s a little farm scene so it fits in with the state fair,” said Bernadette Dombrowski, owner of The West Virginia Company.

The West Virginia Company is set up inside the barn. Bernadette Dombrowski is the owner, and it’s her small business’ first time setting up shop here at the fair.

Tom Handy, who works with The West Virginia Company, says all the work is done out of their house, and they do most of their business online, except for opportunities like the State Fair, where they can set up their items to sell. The business is based just outside Morgantown.

Another popular shirt this year says “morel support” on the front. Morels are a type of mushroom.

“Get it, morel support kind of a thing and that’s what we call molly moochers down in Wyoming County. We all know it’s a morel though,” said David ‘Bugs Stover, of Wyoming County.

It’s not just t-shirts that are popular at The West Virginia Company booth. There are also postcards, stickers, metal tins for sale and items that fit on the outside of crocs style shoes.

“First off, crocs are just amazing. I think these shoes are just amazing. I love to wear these in the rivers,” said Madison Bowers, who is from Randolph County and attends WVU. “It’s another way to show you have West Virginia pride wherever you go. I think it’s another way to show where you’ve got a little bit of West Virginia wherever you go. I like the fFatwood monster, the pepperoni rolls and Appalachia (items to put on the shoes). I think that’s great too.”

Of course, every company needs an ambassador to model their clothing, and Bowers says she is happy to help. A large photo of her modeling the clothing is on display for shoppers to see.

“It’s a really big (display). When Bernadette Dombrowski travels different places, I have people that say there you are and I’m like oh my goodness, there I am,” said Bowers.

You can purchase the official State Fair shirt at the arts and crafts barn or at the merchandise store. All shirts here are $25. You can also order them online.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.