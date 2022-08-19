AMC re-releases ‘Grease’ in tribute to Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select...
Olivia Newton-John died earlier this month, but her film legacy lives on this weekend in select theaters.(MGN Online / Eva Rinaldi / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 19, 2022 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Following Olivia Newton-John’s death earlier this month, AMC Theaters is re-releasing the classic film “Grease,” in which she starred with John Travolta.

This weekend, 135 theaters will show the 1978 film adaptation of the musical, with tickets costing just $5, and $1 from each ticket will go to breast cancer research.

Newton-John died Aug. 8 after several bouts with cancers over the years.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A mother of two says she fatally shot a strange man who allegedly broke into her home after...
Mom fatally shot home intruder to defend kids, she says
Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train
Train crashes into car in McDowell County
Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Harper's Home logo.
Harper’s Home to be county’s first foster home

Latest News

FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge: Prosecutors cannot enforce Michigan’s abortion ban
FILE - In this photo provided by the Alexandria Sheriff's Office is El Shafee Elsheikh who is...
Islamic State ‘Beatle’ gets life term for US hostage deaths
Attorney General William Barr
Panel rules Justice Dept. improperly withheld memo in Russia probe
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
Defense rests after challenging agents in Whitmer plot trial