Train crashes into car in McDowell County

Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train
Norfolk Southern workers gather around the vehicle hit by a Norfolk Southern train(WVVA News)
By Robert Castillo
Published: Aug. 18, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LANDGRAFF, W.Va. (WVVA) - The chief of Kimball’s Fire Department, Jimmy Gianato says a Norfolk Southern train hit a car at the intersection of Route 52 and Empire Street in Landgraff. Firefighters got the call at about 1:30pm on Thursday. Gianato says the train hit the car and pinned it between the train and a train trestle.

The car then caught fire. No injuries have been reported as a result of the crash and the fire has been put out.

“When we pulled up there was heavy smoke coming from the side of the train where the locomotive was. We initially put the fire out on the side trying to make sure we didn’t have a larger fire with the locomotive,” said Gianato.

We have reached out to Norfolk Southern for a statement about the crash and will update you as we learn more.

