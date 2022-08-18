Sct’d showers & thunderstorms are on tap for this weekend

EVENING PLANNER (WVVA WEATHER)

As another area of low pressure approaches us into the weekend, rain chances will gradually rise. Our Thursday evening will be one of the drier ones we have until next week, so enjoy! We could see a stray shower before sundown, but most will stay rain-free. Temps will eventually drop into the 50s and low 60s overnight under partly cloudy skies and areas of fog.

FRIDAY FORECAST (WVVA WEATHER)

Friday will bring a mix of sun and clouds, and a slightly better chance of hit-and-miss showers and thunderstorms, mainly during the late afternoon and early evening. A few storms could produce some heavier downpours, but right now the flood risk and severe risk remains nil. Highs Friday will again be in the 70s for most. Friday night will be partly cloudy and quiet besides a stray shower/storm, with lows falling into the 50s and 60s again.

CHANCE OF RAIN (WVVA WEATHER)

Scattered showers and storms will become more likely through the weekend as low pressure continues to move in. We’ll be a bit more humid on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 70s for most and hit-and-miss rain/storms throughout the afternoon and evenings of both days. Right now, the severe threat and flood threat remain low, but that could always change, so stay weather aware!

TEMP DEPARTURE: PAST AND FUTURE (WVVA WEATHER)

Wider-spread rain looks likely to begin the work week next week...and temps look to stay slightly below average for a while...stay tuned!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.