A few showers are possible today; higher rain chances return this weekend

This morning we are dealing with areas of patchy fog, otherwise we are dry with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon we could see a few showers, but the majority of the region will stay rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most this afternoon.

A few showers are possible today, otherwise we'll see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s. (WVVA WEATHER)

A few showers remain possible this evening, but we should stay dry overnight with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow as well. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A few showers are possible this evening and some patchy fog is possible late tonight. Otherwise, we'll see partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. (WVVA WEATHER)

Some showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.

A few showers and storms are possible tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. (WVVA WEATHER)

A better chance of rain and storms returns over the weekend as a low-pressure system moves by the area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will continue into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.

We will grow more unsettled this weekend and stay that way into early next week. (WVVA WEATHER)

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.