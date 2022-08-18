A few showers are possible today; higher rain chances return this weekend
A low-pressure system will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend
This morning we are dealing with areas of patchy fog, otherwise we are dry with partly cloudy skies. This afternoon we could see a few showers, but the majority of the region will stay rain-free with a mix of sun and clouds. Temperatures will top off in the 70s for most this afternoon.
A few showers remain possible this evening, but we should stay dry overnight with partly cloudy conditions. Some patchy fog is possible late tonight and into the early morning hours tomorrow as well. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.
Some showers and thunderstorms are possible tomorrow, but not everyone will see rain. Temperatures will be in the 70s and possibly the low 80s.
A better chance of rain and storms returns over the weekend as a low-pressure system moves by the area. Temperatures will be a bit warmer in the mid-upper 70s and low 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Scattered showers and storms will continue into early next week. Make sure to stay tuned and catch the latest on WVVA.
