City of Bluefield seeking resident’s input on 10 year plan

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) - Yesterday, The City of Bluefield held their first meeting regarding their upcoming 10 year comprehensive plan. Each city in the state of West Virginia has to create this plan every decade.

This time around, the city is hoping to improve housing for residents and attract new citizens.

“At one point the city of Bluefield had 30 thousand residents, we’re down to about 9,700 , 9,800 residents. We’re having some great success in bringing businesses here , but the next issue is of course housing for the folks who are coming here to live and bring their families.” said city manager Cecil Marson.

In addition to housing infrastructure, the city plans to improve roads and revitalizing Bluefield’s downtown.

The city wants its residents input on what change they want to see in their surroundings, and will hold a variety of town halls over the next 8 months.

