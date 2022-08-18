9-1-1 Dispatch recognized by international organization

Pictured is Captain Randy Ann Davis with the APCO award.
Pictured is Captain Randy Ann Davis with the APCO award.
By Taylor Hankins
TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Last week the Tazewell County 911 Center was presented an award by the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials (APCO) during this year’s national training conference. The training was held in Anaheim California and Tazewell’s 911 Director, Captain Randy Ann Davis, was there to receive the award on behalf all the Dispatchers and the 911 Center.

“We received the technology award from APCO International. We’ve done a lot of technology here in Southwest Virginia and we were nominated for the small 9-1-1 center.” said Davis

The award is for Technology Leadership, and was given because of the many recent advances being made in Tazewell ’s 911 Center.

Most notably, the center was recognized for their Rioslite app. The app allows officers to communicate with dispatch from securely from their phone. The center hopes to use similar technology on school grounds and for bus drivers.

