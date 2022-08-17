WVSP says large fair crowds increase chance of recruitment

FAIRLEA, W.Va. (WVVA) - The State Fair of West Virginia is known for its large crowds. But, what many don’t know, is that the fairground is fertile ground for the State Police recruiting effort.

“We are looking at thousands of people each day,” shared Senior Trooper J.D. Dowdy. “It’s no better way than to be able to react with people of those numbers. We don’t ever get the opportunity really where we have such a large crowd to really do some recruiting and try to get some people to join the State Police.”

Mike Honaker, Director of Homeland Security and Emergency Management for Greenbrier County, has also been set up at the fair this week. He has seen first-hand the response that the recruiters receive from those passing by.

“They have a presence here. They have an office here. They have a mobile command here. They have uniformed Troopers here throughout the crowd, including recruiters...They want people to walk up to them and ask them about what they need to do to become a Trooper, what the job is like, how they can apply, you know, what they can expect. That happens every single day here with the West Virginia State Police.”

Those with the WVSP say past law enforcement or military experience is always preferred for prospective employees. But, most importantly, they are seeking those who are ready and willing to serve their communities.

“It’s number on as far as service- as far as your community service goes,” Dowdy said. “And, I’ll tell you, you can’t find anything more rewarding than that.”

Anyone interested in more specifics about these rewards is urged to reach out to the WVSP either in person or online at www.wvsp.gov. Senior Trooper Dowdy says individuals wanting more information by phone are asked to contact their county’s local dispatch.

Additionally, the State Police will have a booth set up at the fair for the remainder of the week, where people are encouraged to stop by and ask questions.

