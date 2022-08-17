Students return to class today at Bluefield University

School is back in session at Bluefield University!
School is back in session at Bluefield University!(WVVA)
By Jeffrey Hoole
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -

The doors are back open here at Bluefield University as the first day of classes is underway! The students we spoke to say they’re ready for their first day.

We also talked to students with the Theatre Department and they’re looking forward to their Fall productions.

Ian Matullo, a junior year theatre major, says he’s excited about the opening of Children of Eden and a cool Halloween themed Dracula show.

Meanwhile, students new to campus and those familiar with it are just delighted to be back.

Laura Horton - Senior year, double major in vocal music and theatre:

“Oh I’m thrilled, I always love being back at Bluefield, so this is definitely a kick-start to a great semester.”

Abbie Bradley - Freshman music education major:

“I’m really excited about how much I’m going to learn. I was here last night for the music major and minor mixer, and just hearing them talk, they’re just so knowledgeable about music and I’m just really excited to get to that level.

While General Smith, a senior year theatre major, says that the department and surrounding people are his favorite part about attending college.

But it’s not just the students that are excited to be back.

David Olive, the president of Bluefield University, says that having the students return also brings life and energy back to the campus

Students are hoping this will be a great start to the beginning of a new semester.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever

Latest News

Violet Studio Storefront.
After-school art education is being offered at Violet Studio
West Virginia State Police
WVSP says large fair crowds increase chance of recruitment
Harper's Home Logo
Harper’s Home to be county’s first foster home
Police gather around Charlie's remains in Raven, VA
Alleged animal abuser now faces felony animal abuse charge