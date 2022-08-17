Students return to class today at Bluefield University

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) -

The doors are back open here at Bluefield University as the first day of classes is underway! The students we spoke to say they’re ready for their first day.

We also talked to students with the Theatre Department and they’re looking forward to their Fall productions.

Ian Matullo, a junior year theatre major, says he’s excited about the opening of Children of Eden and a cool Halloween themed Dracula show.

Meanwhile, students new to campus and those familiar with it are just delighted to be back.

Laura Horton - Senior year, double major in vocal music and theatre:

“Oh I’m thrilled, I always love being back at Bluefield, so this is definitely a kick-start to a great semester.”

Abbie Bradley - Freshman music education major:

“I’m really excited about how much I’m going to learn. I was here last night for the music major and minor mixer, and just hearing them talk, they’re just so knowledgeable about music and I’m just really excited to get to that level.

While General Smith, a senior year theatre major, says that the department and surrounding people are his favorite part about attending college.

But it’s not just the students that are excited to be back.

David Olive, the president of Bluefield University, says that having the students return also brings life and energy back to the campus

Students are hoping this will be a great start to the beginning of a new semester.

