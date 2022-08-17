School shooter’s attorneys drop contentious brain exam

FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in...
FILE - A memorial to the victims is seen outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., during the one-year anniversary of the school shooting, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019. The three story building in the background is where the massacre happened.(Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — The attorneys for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz won’t present to his jurors the results of a controversial test that they said supports their belief he suffers from fetal alcohol syndrome.

The attorneys told Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer on Wednesday that they won’t use the test. The test compared brainwaves from the 23-year-old mass murderer with normal people.

Prosecutors and critics says the test is unproven and junk.

Cruz pleaded guilty to murdering 17 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018.

The jury in his ongoing penalty trial will only decide if he should be sentenced to death or life without parole.

It resumes Monday with his attorneys’ opening statement.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Rising BU junior and student athlete Caitlyn Gable died at the age of 20.
Rising BU junior, student athlete dies
Authorities say FBI agents found 84 child victims during a two-week nationwide initiative...
FBI recovers more than 200 trafficking victims, including 84 kids
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever

Latest News

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Fed saw evidence of a slowing economy at its last meeting
FILE - This undated combination of file photos show the signs of CVS, Walmart and Walgreens. A...
Judge: Pharmacies owe 2 Ohio counties $650M in opioids suit
Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU.
Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR
Davis spent nearly a week in the hospital – five of those days in the ICU.
Teen collapses during baseball practice, coaches save his life with CPR