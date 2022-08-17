Rain chances lower through Friday, but go up again by this weekend

Isolated showers and storms will still be possible in the coming days
By Katherine Thompson
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Upper-level low pressure will gradually shift off to the northeast in the coming days, lowering our rain chances a bit for the second half of the work week. This evening, we’ll see partly cloudy skies, and the slim chance for a few pop-up/isolated showers and thunderstorms. Luckily, severe weather nor flooding look to be threats into tonight. Otherwise, after sundown, we’ll experience partly cloudy skies, areas of fog, and low temps in the 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will bring a bit more sun, some lingering clouds, and highs in the 70s for most. We’ll see a stray shower or rumble of thunder during the afternoon, but most will stay quiet. Thursday night will be partly cloudy, with some patchy fog again and lows hovering in the 50s and 60s.

Friday, the weather will be on repeat- we’ll see more sun, clouds, and isolated showers/thunderstorms here & there. Highs will be in the 70s, and lows still in the 50s and 60s to wrap up the work week.

Another area of low pressure will approach us this weekend, resulting in wider-spread rain moving in by this weekend. If there is a renewed flooding or severe threat- it could arrive by this Saturday/Sunday. Stay weather aware!

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WVVA) -

