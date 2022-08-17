One-Man-Show makes its way to Bluefield, Va.

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A one-man theatrical performance of “A life of Sorrow: The Life and Times of Carter Stanley” was held at Bluefield, Va.’s public library Tuesday evening.

The free showing was open to attendees of all ages, and performed by Gary Reid of Roanoke. According to the show’s program, Reid has been a Bluegrass enthusiast and historian for more than 40 year, and is “regarded as the foremost authority on Carter and Ralph Stanley.”

“Music is a big part of the culture here in Southwest Virginia,” said Chris Wilkes, Assistant Director of Tazewell County Public Libraries. “We want to preserve the heritage of the Southwest Virginia area, and this is mainly to bring back memories for older generations but also to preserve it for future generations.”

