One-Man-Show makes its way to Bluefield, Va.

Tuesday's showing was free for all to attend.
Tuesday's showing was free for all to attend.(WVVA)
By Ben Schwartz
Published: Aug. 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WVVA) - A one-man theatrical performance of “A life of Sorrow: The Life and Times of Carter Stanley” was held at Bluefield, Va.’s public library Tuesday evening.

The free showing was open to attendees of all ages, and performed by Gary Reid of Roanoke. According to the show’s program, Reid has been a Bluegrass enthusiast and historian for more than 40 year, and is “regarded as the foremost authority on Carter and Ralph Stanley.”

“Music is a big part of the culture here in Southwest Virginia,” said Chris Wilkes, Assistant Director of Tazewell County Public Libraries. “We want to preserve the heritage of the Southwest Virginia area, and this is mainly to bring back memories for older generations but also to preserve it for future generations.”

Those interested in attending upcoming events at the library can learn more at its website.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever
Grants $100 Gift Card Giveaway
FILE PHOTO
EMS responds to overturned UTV in Mercer County
(Source: AP)
Flash flooding underway in parts of Fayette County
FILE - Anne Heche arrives at the premiere of "The Tender Bar" on Dec. 12, 2021, at the TCL...
Anne Heche dies of crash injuries after being taken off life support

Latest News

Former Police Chief Jerry Gilbert said he was less than two months away from seeing his full...
Former Richlands Police Chief speaks out after resignation
Happening Tonight: A Life of Sorrow - The Life & Times of Carter Stanley
Happening Tonight: A Life of Sorrow - The Life & Times of Carter Stanley
One resident in the Sam Black Church area of Greenbrier County said he lost nearly everything...
Greenbrier County locals losing hope in future flood prevention
PCH labor and delivery: A village of nurse moms
Diagnosis at one local hospital: baby fever